$0.88 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

