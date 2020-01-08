$1.06 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.01. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,116,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 129,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,823. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

