$1.33 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.39. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,222. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

