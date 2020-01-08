$1.52 EPS Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Nice reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 739.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the third quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.52. 10,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. Nice has a 52-week low of $102.67 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

