$1.56 EPS Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.67. Childrens Place posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $975.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, CFO Michael Scarpa purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

