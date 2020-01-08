$1.70 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 57,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $119.20. 155,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $122.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.