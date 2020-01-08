12,738 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

