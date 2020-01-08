1,365 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 631.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.48. 51,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.72.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

