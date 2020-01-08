1,369 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.69. 2,491,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

