1World One Day Volume Reaches $2,009.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One 1World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $2,009.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00179831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.01423372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

