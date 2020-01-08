$239.68 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to announce $239.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.51 million. Envestnet posted sales of $210.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $905.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

ENV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 264,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,825. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $540,638.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,718 shares of company stock worth $10,094,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.