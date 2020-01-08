$312.55 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce $312.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.40 million and the highest is $315.24 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 11,963,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,120,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

