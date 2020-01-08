3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 11.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.79, approximately 4,932,813 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,923,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9,413.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.