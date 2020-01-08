$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 2,554,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $86,736,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487,453 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

