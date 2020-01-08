$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $21.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $22.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,420. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

