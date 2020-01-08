$534.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $534.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $524.50 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $529.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.