5,433 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 449,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,780. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

