5,500 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 5,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MEOH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 30,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

