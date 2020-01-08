$645.23 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $645.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,380. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $108.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 56.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Nasdaq by 78.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

