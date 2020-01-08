$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce sales of $94.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.54 million and the highest is $96.61 million. Regional Management reported sales of $83.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $351.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 58,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,940. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 120,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.