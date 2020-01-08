$946.74 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to report $946.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $946.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $862.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 86,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

