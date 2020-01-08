Aave Trading Down 0.5% This Week (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Aave has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Alterdice and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bibox, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io, ABCC, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

