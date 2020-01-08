Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Trading Up 0.8%

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($26.70) and last traded at GBX 1,985 ($26.11), approximately 26,514 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 31,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,970 ($25.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price (down previously from GBX 3,125 ($41.11)) on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,304.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.70. The company has a market cap of $445.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Ab Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total transaction of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

About Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

