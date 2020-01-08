ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.40

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 74126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ABB by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 816,202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ABB by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $6,006,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the last quarter.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

