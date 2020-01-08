AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ACIU stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 15,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,555. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.37. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

