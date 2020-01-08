Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 516.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.62. 81,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,215. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.