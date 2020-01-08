Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4,187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

