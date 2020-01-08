Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,985 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

SNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 10,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

