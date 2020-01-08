Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura cut their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

NYSE HD traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.33. 789,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,856. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.60. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

