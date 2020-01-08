Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7243 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

