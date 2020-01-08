Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 428.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,235,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.