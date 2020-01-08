Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,855,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,108,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,469,000 after acquiring an additional 963,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after acquiring an additional 828,696 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC remained flat at $$17.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 754,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

