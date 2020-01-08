Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

