Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $47,531,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

