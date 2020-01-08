Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $612,948.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $612,948.00 and approximately $6,041.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,077,250 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.