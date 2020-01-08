Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.88

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 437692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.52.

The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

