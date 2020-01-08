AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AHCO. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

AHCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,603. The company has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a P/E ratio of 140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

