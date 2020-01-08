Adelphoi (ADL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $233.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $112,875.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00180634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.01413616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00117881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.