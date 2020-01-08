AdHive (ADH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $94,821.00 and $15.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

