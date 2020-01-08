ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Trading 0.5% Higher

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €31.58 ($36.72) and last traded at €31.52 ($36.65), 108,666 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.36 ($36.47).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.17 ($50.20).

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

