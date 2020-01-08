Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $337.50

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $337.50 and last traded at $337.50, with a volume of 270248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.48.

The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

