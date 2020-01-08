Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Trading 77.4% Higher

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) shares traded up 77.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.08, 1,504 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 21,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

