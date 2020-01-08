Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 1.1%

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $2.78, 65,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 876,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.