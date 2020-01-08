AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:ASEKY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 55. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts expect that AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

