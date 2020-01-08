ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.52

ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AQG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $8.09. ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 308,753 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.

In other ALACERGOLD/IDR UNRESTR news, insider Anna Kolonchina sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.45 ($5.28), for a total value of A$372,250.00 ($264,007.09).

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

