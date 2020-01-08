Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALBO. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

ALBO stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

