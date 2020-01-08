Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alcentra Capital reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million.

ABDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Grebow purchased 5,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcentra Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,008. Alcentra Capital has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.