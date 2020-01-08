Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

ALDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 216,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 196,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

