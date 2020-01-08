Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

ALDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 216,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 196,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit