Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Gap Down to $155.76

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.03, but opened at $155.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares last traded at $156.96, with a volume of 438,512 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
