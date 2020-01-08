Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Gap Down to $155.76

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.03, but opened at $155.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares last traded at $156.96, with a volume of 438,512 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

