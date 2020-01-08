Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $721,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Alliance Mining Company Profile (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

